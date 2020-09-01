Educators make pitch for Wellesley COVID-19 testing program

Support our Teachers: Help them Feel Safe Returning to the Classroom



Over the past six months this country has faced some of its darkest hours. And, at the same time, it has been uplifting to see this community rise up.

As the pandemic unfolded, Wellesley community members rose up. Facebook groups were formed for information sharing and support, community groups brought medicine and groceries to those who could not go out, and of course there was an outpouring of donations. Wellesley has also risen up in response to the killing of George Floyd and the continued violence against the Black community. We have seen marches organized by community groups, religious leaders, and young adults. Here too, we are seeing Facebook aid us as groups have been launched to acknowledge systemic racism and to take action.

While all this gives one hope, it has been equally disheartening to see the lack of compassion for our WPS teachers. Among some community members, there is a sentiment that teachers are being unreasonable or demanding as they ask that we ensure that schools are safe before opening for in-person education. Comments have even been made that if “they” don’t want to return to their jobs, we can find young teachers who are excited to teach.

We are here to assure that the requests WPS teachers are making are not unreasonable. Requests for quality ventilation systems, regular testing, and appropriate masks and shields are the same requests that college professors and private school teachers are making. Unfortunately, our public schools cannot respond as colleges and private schools have, as they do not have endowments to use nor can they demand that parents pay a COVID-19 tuition surcharge. The teachers need our voluntary help and financial support.

We are sure you all know someone who is a teacher — perhaps a family member or a good friend. You know teachers do what they do because it is a calling. It is a passion. It is certainly far more than a job. Trust us when we say that no one wants to get back into the classroom more than a teacher. Life doesn’t feel normal in September without new pencils, smart board markers, and the anticipation of starting again with a new group of students. Yet, teachers cannot do what they love — focusing on our children and their learning — if they don’t feel safe.

Without a testing program in place, our teachers don’t feel safe. We humbly ask that you help us to return to the classroom with an assurance of safety by offering your financial support for the proposed viral testing program. Without the support of the community, this program cannot happen. Please consider making a pledge in any amount that is meaningful to your family by visiting the Wellesley Education Foundation website.

Just as we have helped those among us who are most vulnerable in this pandemic, and we continue working to confront the racism in our country, we ask for your help in supporting our teachers so that they and our children can return to in-person education and feel safe doing so.

Dennis J. Ceru, Babson College

Annie Cohen, Wellesley College Child Study Center

Danna Greenberg, Babson College

Betsy Komjathy, Babson College

Jamie Ladge, Northeastern University

Theresa Levy, Country School, Weston, retired

Wendi McKenna, Upham Elementary School, Wellesley, retired

Margaret Petrovich, Needham, Sunita Williams School

Donna Stoddard, Babson College

