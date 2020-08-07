Wellesley Historical Tollhouse Shop is now online

For those customers missing the treasures often found at the Wellesley Historical Society’s Tollhouse Shop since it closed in March due to COVID-19, the techno-challenged volunteers have stepped up their game and created an Instagram account and on-line shopping site where select items can be purchased and delivered through contactless arrangements.

Currently available are Waterford goblets, Mariposa hostess gifts, Shelley tea cup and coffee pot, Williams Sonoma Lobster Boil Plates to name a few. Additional items are added every week. Photos of available items can be seen on Instagram at Tollhouse229 or viewed in greater detail along with purchasing instructions at www.wellesleyhistoricalsociety.org/tollhouse-shop.

(Shared by Maura Shoulkin)