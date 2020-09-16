First day of school in Wellesley, pandemic-style

Wellesley Public Schools, pandemic style, started today with remote learning for all Pre-K – 12 students. The temperatures were in the mid-50s at the start of the day, yet families didn’t yell out, “Don’t forget to wear something warm!” Kids who are walking from the breakfast table to the remote learning area don’t need to sweater up. Arguments over outerwear on chilly mornings won’t start until October 1, when the hybrid model kicks in. At that time, students in grades 2 – 12 will switch over to in-school learning for two out of five days per week. Pre-K through grade 1 students will have four days of in-class learning, in consideration of the challenges of online learning for the very young. And the 500 students across the board who have opted to enroll in Wellesley’s Remote Learning School might be able to avoid cold mornings for the rest of the academic year.

All students will attend school for a half day today. Wednesday will also be a half day, as will every Wednesday for students across the board for the entire year to allow teachers time for ongoing training. The 2020-21 school year will be 170 days, down ten days from the typical 180-day model.

Thanks to Wellesley High School junior Rudy Seaborn for showing us what Day 1 looks like for him. This is how the kids do it these days:

What a difference a year makes. Below, see what Day 1, 2019 looked like at Hunnewell School, back when kids traveled with an entourage. Just look at that crowd of socially close kids, parents, caregivers, younger siblings, and faithful dogs, all turned out to be a part of the excitement.