Newest Boston Swelltic: Jaylen Brown

One of Wellesley’s current worst-kept secrets is that Boston Celtics small forward/shooting guard Jaylen Brown has reportedly purchased a home in town, nearby teammate Gordon Hayward’s house. We’re really hoping Jaylen and teammates get to stay in the NBA bubble in Orlando for a good stretch longer before he enters ours in Wellesley.

We like to refer to the Celtics as the Swelltics since Coach Brad Stevens and President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge also reside in Wellesley.

While we’re not going to publish Brown’s address, we can say that the house easily qualifies as a McMansion, with 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and 11-foot ceilings, which should accommodate the basketball player’s 6-6 frame. The home’s nearly $8M price tag wasn’t chump change even for someone with an NBA salary, but should prove a good investment.

From what we can tell, the home does not include an indoor basketball court. But anytime you need to tune up Jaylen, we’ve got you covered with two outdoor hoops. And as a Brown myself, naturally I already have one of your jerseys for you to borrow.