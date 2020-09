A Swellesley reader reports that she and her dog Cassidy returned to Wellesley this week after spending the summer on Cape Cod. Great time on the Cape, but good to be back in Wellesley.

Only problem was that the resident had been gone so long that she forgot her dwelling’s alarm code. That triggered an alert to the police.

Fortunately, one of Wellesley’s finest came to the rescue—and became fast friends with Cassidy.

