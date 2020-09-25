Wellesley committee narrowly votes to rebuild at Hardy school site

The Wellesley School Building Committee (SBC) in a three-hour meeting voted 7-6 to build a new elementary school at the Hardy site over Upham.

SBC members before they voted discussed issues of traffic, neighborhood concerns, ledge blasting, removal of trees, equity issues, and more. Much if this was discussed at the recent Hardy/Upham public forum.

The recommendation from the SBC must next be approved by the School Committee, the Board of Selectmen, and the Massachusetts School Building Authority board of directors.