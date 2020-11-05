A new look for Wellesley Fire Department’s Thanksgiving dinner for seniors

The Wellesley Fire Department‘s annual Thanksgiving dinner won’t be held in person this year, but will have as much of a personal touch as the pandemic allows.

All Wellesley residents over the age of 60 are eligible to have firefighters and other volunteers deliver prepared Thanksgiving dinners to their homes between 11am-noon on Nov. 21.

But you need to sign up in advance via the Council on Aging, and the event will be limited to 200 guests. Call the COA at (781) 235-3961.

To make the event complete, a pre-recorded program will be made available featuring:

A welcome from Chief Rick DeLorie

Firefighter (Marine) Ben Hampton will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and present the meaning of the POW/MIA Table Setting

John Shuler will offer a meal blessing

A Wellesley High School Quartet will provide dinner entertainment

Lt. Delaney will offer a safety presentation

Chief DeLorie will wrap up the event.