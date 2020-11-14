Wellesley Business Buzz: Behl Designs textile studio opens; Wellesley represents on Influential Business People of Color list; COVID-19 scam drops Health Dept.’s name; breathing room at Papa Razzi

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Behl Designs textiles studio opens

Behl Designs studio in Wellesley Square, near The Wellesley Needlepoint Collection, has opened by appointment to interior designers; artists and artisans; and homeowners and shoppers interested in discovering the fabric company’s textiles (swatches available) and custom-designed products including pillows, shower curtains, and wall coverings.

Owner Priyanka Behl’s interest in textiles is rooted in the colorful festivals and celebrations of her native India. Her creative eye has led her to offer everything from hand-beaded window coverings to hand-embroidered furniture. Priyanka works with artisans in India, where she travels to oversee production, experiment with new textiles and techniques, and work side-by-side with the artisans to create the perfect patterns and textiles.

LOCATION: Behl Designs Textile Studio

30 Grove Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

617-848-8090

HOURS: Mon. – Fri., 10am – 5pm; Sat., 10am – 2pm

Wellesley represents on 50 Most Influential Business People of Color list

Check out the Newton-Needham MetroWest 50 Most Influential Business People of Color list to find familiar faces and meet new ones.

Among those representing Wellesley either as people operating businesses here, working here, or living here are:

Prepped and Polished‘s Alexis Avila (South Natick, close enough…longtime Swellesley supporter)

Walter Bishop-Jones of Barber Walter’s barber shop in Wellesley

Jason Hurd of Wellesley’s Bunker Hill Capital

Wellesley’s Michael Price, owner of SpeedPro Imaging

COVID-19 scam drops Health Dept.’s name

The Wellesley Health Department and Wellesley Police Department are alerting businesses about a scam regarding labor law posting requirements for 2021. Local merchants and businesses are receiving notices like the one pictured here that appear to be from the Health Department.

There is no charge for posted signs in businesses that are required by Federal and State laws. These signs are free from State and Federal offices.

If you receive this notice or are contacted in-person by a representative wanting you to buy these signs, please report this to the Wellesley Police Department.

Breathing room at Papa Razzi

Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) has announced that it has boosted its COVID-19 protocols for indoor dining with newly-installed HVAC ionization systems that it says “will provide continuous disinfection within each restaurant space by deactivating and removing allergens and viruses including COVID-19.” Among its restaurants with the new gear: Papa Razzi in Wellesley.

