Christmas Night fire in Wellesley

Wellesley firefighters and police, as well as the Needham Fire Department, responded to a call shortly after 9pm on Christmas Night for a fire on Wildon Road in Wellesley.

Wellesley Fire Chief Rick DeLorie reports that crews contained the fire to a small area, and that residents and firefighters were fine. The house is also able to remain occupied. Deputy Corda and his crews responded quickly and contained the fire, according to DeLorie.

The cause appeared to be a faulty electrical outlet. Further investigation will take place.

WPD is on Wildon Road assisting Wellesley Fire with a working house fire. No injuries reported. The fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/KvKLWrVJVG — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 26, 2020

Needham, Weston, and Newton Fire Departments covered Wellesley headquarters during the fire.

Last week Wellesley’s Fire Department fought a blaze on Riverdale Road that destroyed a home.

Storm does its damage

Local first responders were busy on Christmas Day. The overnight rain and wind storm on Christmas Eve took its tool around town. Reader PC shared this photo of a downed tree on Hampshire Road near Bristol Road. “No damage to people, property or electricity.”