Town of Wellesley, New Year’s schedule

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

Thur., December 31: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will close at noon.

Fri., January 1, 2021: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will be closed all day.

Please remember that most Town buildings remain closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic. Staff is working remotely and available to respond to all questions, emails, and phone calls.

Beginning on December 26, new State guidelines further reduced capacity limits to 25% for most businesses, offices, restaurants, libraries, and other industries.

These new limits will be in effect until Saturday, January 9, 2021 but may be extended longer.

Wellesley Public Schools break

All Wellesley Public School buildings will be closed through Fri., January 1, 2021.

School will resume on Mon., Jan. 4.

Wellesley Free Library holiday hours

The main Wellesley Free Library main branch holiday hours are

Thur., Dec. 31, 1pm closing

Fri., Jan. 1, closed

The Hills branch, and the Fells branch remain closed due to the pandemic.