Wellesley business spotlight: London Harness in Wellesley Square

SPONSORED POST: London Harness, Wellesley’s premier retailer of gifts, luggage, handbags, leather accessories and more, lists “surviving the pandemic of 1918” as part of the 100+ year-old company’s history. With that kind of experience under their belts, it’s not surprising that they immediately went into action last winter to expand their product selection to include what customers need to navigate today’s world.

You can still find the perfect wallet, MZ Wallace handbag or TUMI backpack, of course. But now the store also offers essential personal protection accessories; masks and apparel; and even portable UV light sterilizers for phones and living spaces. To ensure that every in-store shopping experience is safe for customers and staff, London Harness has put in place ActivePure Technology, a powerful virus disinfection system that purifies store air and disinfects surfaces.

There are so many ways to get the London Harness shopping experience, even without stopping into the Wellesley Square shop. “We fully encourage customers to call us to let us know how they prefer to shop, including by phone, FaceTime, after-hours appointment, or curbside pickup,” says store owner and president of the Wellesley Merchants Association, Demian Wendrow. “Every sale we get is so important to us. And since we have hundreds of resources, we can find or special-order what they’re looking for, even if it’s not online or in-store.”

Other London Harness services:

Monogramming on leather, and engraving on metals and glass, including both on items not bought in-store

Gift wrapping

Corporate gifts, such as recognition awards

Diploma plaques

…and more

“Please think of us first, as well as all the Wellesley merchants,” says Wendrow. “As one customer said, ‘You need us and we need you. Let’s do this.’ And so we’re here for you to shop in-store, by phone, or online at LondonHarness.com. Thank you.”

