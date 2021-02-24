Wellesley Natural Resources Commission puts out an open call to create

The Wellesley Natural Resources Commission (NRC) is calling on nature enthusiasts and artists of all skill levels to create art inspired by nature this winter for its Nature in Winter Art Show. Here are the artsy details:

How to participate:

Find something in nature that inspires you and create a piece to celebrate! Create works of art in any medium, including visual art, poetry, photography, and performance. All entered works will be featured on the NRC Facebook page and in the NRC Newsletter. Selected works may be displayed around town. By entering you agree to have your art publicized.

Subjects should be found in nature in the Town of Wellesley during the winter of 2021.

Send quality photographs and/or videos of your work to: [email protected] by April 1, 2021

Include title of the work; dimensions; media used; area in Wellesley that inspired your art; your contact info (name, address, email and phone number); and anything else you’d like to tell the NRC and the art-viewing public.