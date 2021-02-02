Wellesley Police log: Scams, scams & more scams

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Jan. 25-31:

On January 25, 2021 at 11:28 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party that an unknown female party had requested to follow him on his social media account. He accepted the request and a conversation ensued between them after which she requested that the communicate through video chat on google hangout. He stated that the female party he was video chatting with was different than the photo on the social media account and he became uncomfortable and he disconnected the video chat. Shortly after doing so an unknown individual stated they had embarrassing photos of the reporting party and they would send them to all of his contacts if he didn’t wire $3,800 to Ivory Coast, Africa. He stated he didn’t have that much money and he agreed to wire $500. The following day the unknown individual contacted him via text message and demanded the remaining money. Officer Kane advised the reporting party to block the phone number the text message came from and not to send any further money. On January 29th the reporting party received an email demanding the money. He was advised again to ignore the email and not send any additional money.

On January 26, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. Sgt. Carrasquillo spoke with an employee of a bank who was concerned that one of their customers might have fallen victim to a scam and was wiring large sums of money to a business out of state. Sgt. Carrasquillo spoke with the female party who stated she was aware of the banks concern and she stated she was wiring the funds so the company could do some work in the basement of her home. Sgt. Carrasquillo is investigating.

On January 27, 2021 at 9:33 p.m. Officer Poirier spoke to a male reporting party who was concerned about someone trying to steal money from a family member. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On January 29, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party who stated she hired someone through task rabbit to pick up and wash 6 bags of laundry and when the laundry was returned all of her clothing was missing and she received clothing that did not belong to her. She asked the individual about the mix-up and he was adamant nothing had been mixed up and she received all of the items back. The reporting party has filed a complaint with Task Rabbit.

On January 30, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a residence for a well-being check of a female party. The elderly female party was located in her apartment and was in need of medical attention. The apartment was in significant disarray and it appeared the female party was in need to assistance to care for herself. The Wellesley Police Department’s Elder Affairs Officers will follow up.

On January 30, 2021 at 5:48 p.m. Officer Scopa spoke with a female party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim filed using her personal information. She received a 1099-G tax form that indicated she had received unemployment compensation that she did not receive. Officer Scopa advised her to file a report with the Department of Unemployment Assistance and to monitor her credit for any suspicious activity.

On January 31, 2021 at 10:05 a.m. Officer Shore observed a Saturn sedan traveling on Worcester Street with a defective brake light. He conducted a query of the vehicle registration which showed that the registration was revoked. Officer Shore stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and advised him that the vehicle would have to be removed from the roadway due to lack of insurance. The male operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Defective Equipment.