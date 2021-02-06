Where to eat in Wellesley, Massachusetts

Wellesley offers a variety of eateries, from fancy to homey to chains. A slew of Asian restaurants dot the town, from sushi-and-more to Chinese to Thai. Or you can try out Italian eateries, Indian cuisine, Turkish specialties, or an old-timey diner with a Greek flair. And don’t forget those necessities — pizza, ice cream, donuts, and coffee. Wellesley’s got you covered there.

Our most recent Wellesley restaurant visit was to The Cottage in Linden Square.

You can read about The Cottage and more about Wellesley’s restaurants on our specialty page: Restaurants in Wellesley, Massachusetts, more than 50 dining options.

Bon apetit.