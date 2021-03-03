World of Wellesley community book read, Mar. 7th

World of Wellesley (WOW) will hold its annual community book read event online on Sun., Mar. 7, 3pm – 5pm. In Dr. Maureen Walker‘s book, When Getting Along Is Not Enough, she provides ways to enter into discussions about race and race relations.

As a former Wellesley resident Dr. Walker understands the challenge of addressing race in predominantly white community. Dr. Walker, a highly trained facilitator, provides a safe and engaging environment for her audience to enter into conversation about race and race relations.

During the online event, Dr. Walker will speak to her vast experience, reflection, and research on race relations.

DATE: March 7, 2021

TIME: 3:00-5:00

LOCATION: Online event, register here