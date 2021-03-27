Wellesley Boy Scout Troop 185 gets traction on the ice

Thanks to Scoutmaster Paul Sullivan for this update on Wellesley Boy Scout Troop 185:

Wellesley Boy Scout Troop 185 embraced the cold during a winter campout that included instruction in technical ice climbing. The new skills they gained not only strengthened their confidence, but will serve them in many areas of life.

Another popular event during this camping trip was the highly competitive cooking contest. Scoutmaster Paul Sullivan said, “Our Scouts take this competition very seriously and submit very impressive dishes. Menus can very sophisticated or simple—but all are prepared extremely well.”

Patrol Leader Healy and his patrol members submitted the winning menu consisting of a creamy homemade tomato soup and hearty country grilled cheese sandwiches.

Troop 185 meets weekly and has monthly outdoor activities. Next on the agenda in April is the troop’s Annual Fishing Derby.

Members of Troop 185 also have a great time at summer camp. Check out the link to their short fun video, “Prepping for Summer Camp.”

Boys ages 10½ to 17 are welcome to join Troop 185 and are eligible to participate in Summer Camp 2021.

For more information contact Paul Sullivan at [email protected]