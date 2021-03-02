Wellesley Police log: Road rage leads to coffee toss; overdose on fentanyl patches attempted; window broken, no rock found

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Feb. 22-28:

Arrests

On February 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street near Bancroft Road when he observed Mercedes sedan and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed there was an active warrant issued by the Brookline District Court. Officer Shore stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and owner and requested his license and registration. The driver contacted a family member to take the vehicle. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On February 24, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement when he observed a red Chevrolet SUV with an expired registration. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by Salem District Court for motor vehicle related offenses and his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and bailed.

On February 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officer Shore was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a blue Toyota sedan traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 50 mph. He confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 72 mph on radar. He stopped the vehicle and while speaking with the operator he noticed that a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. Officer Shore asked the passenger for his identification. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by Barnstable District Court for a probation violation. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On February 22, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Officer Pino spoke to a resident about a broken window in his residence. The male reporting party stated he noticed his dining room window was broken and suspected a rock had been thrown through the window, however a rock was not located inside the residence or directly under the window outside. There are no suspects.

On February 22, 2021 at 11:06 a.m. Officer Hughes was dispatched to a residence on a medical call. It appeared the individual attempted to overdose using fentanyl patches. The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment. Officer Hughes notified the department’s social worker who responded to the hospital and notified a family member.

On February 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party about a check fraud scam. The reporting party stated two checks that had been deposited by a family member were later returned for insufficient funds. The family member had met someone though social media and had been asked to cash the checks and transfer the money to an account. The bank the account was associated with was Dime Community Bank. Officer Mankavech is investigating.

On February 22, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female reporting party who was concerned that her elderly neighbor may have fallen victim to a phone scam where the caller was asking for money. Officer Pino spoke with the female party who stated she was aware it was a scam, the caller had called several times asking for $20,000. She stated she hangs up the phone when the unknown male party calls. Officer Pino attempted to call the number that showed on the caller ID. The number did not accept incoming calls. The female party assured Officer Pino she is aware this is a scam, she will hang up the phone if called again and she will not be sending any money to anyone.

On February 25, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Officer Dixon was dispatched to a residence for a report of a small child playing outside unattended. Officer Dixon went to the residence where the child lives and knocked on the door twice before making contact with the parent who stated she was sleeping and another family member had been watching the child. The parent indicated the child gets dressed on their own and knows how to get out of the house, but will play near the house. The parent was advised that the Department of Children and Families will be notified of the incident due to the child being outside unattended for an unknown amount of time without supervision.

On February 25, 2021 at 7:31 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a female reporting party who stated at approximately 12:30 p.m. an unknown male party came to the residence and said he was a National Grid employee and requested to enter the home. She stated she had not received any notification that someone from National Grid would be coming to the residence. The male party left when she declined services.

On February 26, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Officer Gerard was dispatched to a residence for a child custody dispute. He spoke with the parents and learned that there was a disagreement about how the custody exchange would occur on remote learning days. Both parties were advised they would need to address the matter formerly in Family and Probate Court.

On February 26, 2021 at 2:28 p.m. Officer Hughes spoke with a male reporting party who stated a neighbor had yelled at him and this had occurred in the past. He was advised of the process of obtaining a harassment prevention order from the Dedham District Court if he wished to do so.

On February 26, 2021 at 5:09 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to the Washington Street for a road rage incident. The reporting party was following the vehicle and notified the Emergency Communications Center that the vehicle entered Newton and he stopped following it. The reporting party stated that the male party was making obscene gestures at him while stopped at a red light on Worcester Street near Route 128 and that when they stopped at the next light on Worcester Street near Sunlife Financial the male party threw a hot cup of coffee into his vehicle. Officer Scopa was able to speak with the other party involved who stated the reporting party had swerved in front of this vehicle when they were driving and he noticed the male party texting which angered him. He admitted to throwing a cup of coffee at the other driver. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Assault and Battery.

On February 27, 2021 at 1:16 p.m. Officer Shore was on patrol and noticed a female party outside of their residence in the rain. The female party is known to Officer Shore. She was intoxicated and indicated she had not eaten in approximately 4 days. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Officer Shore notified the department social worker of the incident so she can follow up with the female party.

On February 27, 2021 at 5:33 p.m. Officer Scopa was on patrol he observed a white BMW and conducted a query of the vehicle’s registration which showed the vehicle did not have a valid inspection sticker. He attempted to stop the vehicle but the operator began driving erratically on side streets. To ensure the safety of the public Officer Scopa did not stop the vehicle. A query of the registration showed that it was registered to an individual in Newton. Officer Scopa contacted the Newton Police who agreed to respond to the residence to wait for the vehicle to return. They advised Officer Scopa they were familiar with the juvenile male party that is usually operating the vehicle and he does not have a driver’s license. The male party was driven home by a friend in another vehicle. He had parked the BMW in Wellesley and contacted a friend for a ride. Officer Scopa spoke with the juvenile who stated he did not stop because he did not have a license and he did not want to get into trouble. He will be summonsed to Dedham Juvenile Court for Failing to Stop for a Police Officer, Operating to Endanger, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Marked Lanes Violation and No Inspection Sticker.

On February 28, 2021 at 12:24 p.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol when he observed an orange Ford pickup truck traveling on Worcester Street veer into the breakdown lane before correcting back into the travel lane. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator and requested his license and registration. The male party stated provided a Guatemalan driver’s license. He stated he had been in Massachusetts for over a year. Officer Cunningham advised him that in order to operate a motor vehicle in Massachusetts he needs a Massachusetts license. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes Violation.