Wellesley sports catch-up: WHS football not letting anyone else score; Mites win Bavis hockey tourney; Babson tennis wants you to watch

We don’t have an official sports reporting staff, so we admittedly cover the topic in a catch-as-catch-can way. But we’ve had a number of things sent our way of late, so here you go:

WHS football not letting anyone else score

The Raiders crushed usual Thanksgiving rival Needham High School 34-0 on Friday for Wellesley’s second straight shutout to start the season. Among the strong performances for the Raiders was Anthony Perez running back an interception 32 yards for a touchdown and also catching a 33-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 28 from quarterback Vincent Ferrara.

Mites win Bavis hockey tourney

The Wellesley rookie mite team coached by Halsey Coughlin won the Mark Bavis Memorial hockey tournament hosted by Hyde Park Youth Hockey over the weekend. Congrats to these first and second graders, who got the finals with an exciting shoot0out victory in the semis.

Babson tennis wants you to watch

We received email earlier this month from Babson College senior and varsity tennis player Mary Kille, who was excited to learn that the tennis team will be having a season despite the pandemic. The season was canceled last year. She says the team (which includes Wellesley’s Ashley Avery) would love to connect more with people in town, even though right now the campus is closed to the public.

As a senior on the Babson Women’s Tennis Team, I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to play a competitive season this Spring. With last year’s season canceled, we are incredibly grateful for our college’s efforts to keep everyone safe while granting us the ability to play during these times. In addition to practicing and playing matches with masks on, we also get tested twice a week to ensure we’re all safe and healthy. This year, more so than ever, as we’re living in a rather virtual world, we want to remain connected with our community.

Our team partnered with the Hebrew Senior Life Home of Dedham to participate in virtual sessions to work with some of their patients. In the future, when it’s safe to do so, we hope to participate in ACEing Autism, a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization. We absolutely love the support of our greater community and we hope to provide some stellar tennis matches this spring.

Coming up, our first match is at Babson College on Saturday, April 3 at 10:30 am EST. Be sure to tune into the live-stream, we hope you enjoy it and we thank you in advance for your support! #GoBabo #DefendTheDam

Keep an eye on Babson Athletics social media for streaming info.