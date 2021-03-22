Wellesley sports catch-up: WHS football not letting anyone else score; Mites win Bavis hockey tourney; Babson tennis wants you to watch

We don’t have an official sports reporting staff, so we admittedly cover the topic in a catch-as-catch-can way. But we’ve had a number of things sent our way of late, so here you go:
WHS football not letting anyone else score
The Raiders crushed usual Thanksgiving rival Needham High School 34-0 on Friday for Wellesley’s second straight shutout to start the season. Among the strong performances for the Raiders was Anthony Perez running back an interception 32 yards for a touchdown and also catching a 33-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 28 from quarterback Vincent Ferrara.
Mites win Bavis hockey tourney
The Wellesley rookie mite team coached by Halsey Coughlin won the Mark Bavis Memorial hockey tournament hosted by Hyde Park Youth Hockey over the weekend. Congrats to these first and second graders, who got the finals with an exciting shoot0out victory in the semis.
