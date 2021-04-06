Babson to the rescue: Survey seeks to get to bottom of Wellesley Square issues

The town of Wellesley is partnering with Babson College graduate students in an experiential learning program in which students will aim to help the town come up with ideas to revitalize its downtown.

The Select Board and students have crafted a survey for residents that puts things gingerly: “Wellesley is currently experiencing several commercial vacancies in our business districts.” (Our emphasis on several.)

Questions include:

How often do you shop online?

What is your most frequented store in Wellesley?

Which improvements would encourage you to visit Wellesley Square?

Why is it that you’d prefer a Peet’s over a Chase Bank? (OK, that last one is ours.)

The survey also seeks to learn why you go to other communities for your shopping or dining pleasure. It includes multiple choice and open-ended questions, so you’ll have a chance to make a plug for a candy store, pub, or whatever you’d like to see.

The students will be surveying retailers, restaurants, and business property owners to get their perspectives as well.

The research could help guide the town in planning future downtown and business developments. Students may present their findings at an upcoming Select Board meeting if the timing works out.

Questions or comments about the survey (such as, you might want to have a few higher household income choices than “$100,000 or more” given the median income in town…) may be emailed to student coordinator Maxine Fergie at [email protected] or to Wellesley Assistant Executive Director Amy Frigulietti at [email protected]