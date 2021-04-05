Wellesley school news roundup: Register for public school; Sisters offer free math tutoring; April filled with STEM stuff

Our roundup of the latest school-related news in Wellesley:

Register for WPS School Year 2021-2022

Wellesley Public Schools (WPS) is reminding new and returning families to register for the upcoming 2021-2022 School Year.

Registration to attend WPS remains open for all grades.

All new or returning families should visit the district’s registration page on the WPS website and submit the required documents.

Applications will be accepted until April 30, 2021, but early registration is encouraged to help school officials plan for the upcoming school year.

For more information, please contact Asya Kibko, District Registrar at [email protected] or call 781-446-6210 ext. 5600.

Wellesley sisters offer free math tutoring service

While at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, sisters Catherine and Grace Curran developed a virtual math tutoring service for kids in grades K-5 called Mathematically Academy. Catherine and Grace have been tutoring kids in math for free since last summer. “Our main focus is to provide a fun place for kids to learn math and to help parents who are working at home!” say the two sisters. They’re 7th and 6th grade students at the Meadowbrook School of Weston and the Newton Country Day School, respectively, and say they have taken many math courses outside of school as well. The sisters says they have a passion for math and community service and love sharing it with younger students.

Through the girls’ free tutoring, many parents have found that not only their children’s proficiency in math has grown, but their self-confidence as well. “Many kids who were shy before have now become talkative and friendly” Grace says. Catherine agrees that, “It’s just been so fun to share my passion for math and get to know each kid I tutor, and it makes me so happy to see how proud they feel when they master a difficult concept.”

Catherine and Grace offer one-on-one sessions year-round along with group lessons leveled by grade during the summer. To learn more or inquire for a session please visit mathematicallyacademy. godaddysites.com or email [email protected] gmail.com.

Wellesley Education Foundation packs April with STEM activities

The Wellesley Education Foundation has coordinated a slew of activities throughout April to encourage students from all backgrounds to see themselves in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Activities include: