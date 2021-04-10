WHS senior scavenger hunt to blanket Wellesley

Don’t be alarmed if you see small packs of Wellesley High students snooping around town early next week: They’re probably among the dozens taking part in a senior scavenger hunt that will net members of the winning team $50 gift certificates to a local business of their choice.

While the contest will involve 25 teams of 7-to-10 seniors (about half of the class has registered to participate), organizers have taken precautions to ensure the activity is done in a safe way over the span of April 12-15. The school, police, Health Department, and local businesses have approved the event.

Teams will have staggered start times departing from the high school, and all clues will be within walking distance of the school.

Wellesley has been divvied up into 5 color-coded zones, each featuring 20-30 clues associated with landmarks, businesses, etc., and that are accessible via QR codes (those at businesses do not require students to enter the establishments). Students will be scavenging for clues from Wellesley Square to Linden Square to Town hall and beyond.