Babson the first of 3 colleges in Wellesley to welcome back the public

Babson College will be the first of the three colleges that call Wellesley home to start welcoming the public back to its campus in the wake of the Commonwealth lifting the State of Emergency surrounding COVID-19 on June 15. A representative from the 4-year private business school, known for its entrepreneurship programs, said in an email, “Our local community and neighbors will once again be invited to utilize outdoor spaces on campus. The Babson community is being notified of this policy update today, and signage will begin to be removed shortly.”

So keep an eye on the Forest Street gates. When the signs go down, you can go in and enjoy walking once more on Babson’s beautiful campus.

MassBay & Wellesley College remain

MassBay and Wellesley College both continue to proceed with a cautious approach to the pandemic and are keeping their campuses closed to the general public.

“The protection of the health and safety of our community will remain our primary concern,” a MassBay representative said.

Wellesley College has been in communication with the town in recent weeks, as the school sorts out how to best handle access to the public (beyond golfers, who are already allowed on the Nehoiden course). One consideration for the college is how to address pets. Dogs must be leashed on campus, but even before the pandemic college officials were frustrated with pet owners’ lack of adherence to the rules.

If Wellesley College is to reopen at least the outdoor campus to the public, you’d think it might want to do so before students return, to sort of ease things back to normal.

