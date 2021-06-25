Wellesley Business Buzz: Terrazza offers most sophisticated, curated, bespoke condo oasis ever; live music in Wellesley Square; Needham Bank adds loan officer; Vanguard Renewables taps CEO

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA business news:

Terrazza offers most sophisticated, curated, bespoke condo oasis ever!

The once proposed 95-unit 40B development dubbed Wellesley Crossing at Delanson Circle/Linden Street, across from the Wellesley Square commuter rail lot ,is now an emerging 35-unit complex called Terrazza. We mean TERRAZZA—not to be confused with fine arts and crafts shop called Terrazza that closed its Wellesley store in 2017.

That was the year, coincidentally, that the condo complex now called Terrazza (sorry, our “caps lock” key broke) started its path through Wellesley’s various approvals. By the end, Delanson Circle was no more, and 100 Linden St. rose from its ashes, providing new housing stock in the middle of town.

At a groundbreaking ceremony, “Wellesley townspeople were on hand to applaud this milestone for the town,” according to a press release. Just folks being folksy.

You can now sign up to get info on the priority list for more info about the project, which will stand 3 stories high and encompass 82,000 sq. ft . Terrazza will offer 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom condos ranging from 770 to 2,400 sq. ft., and is slated to open in spring of 2023.

Pricing hasn’t been disclosed, but the marketing pitch might give you a clue: The public relations team clearly was getting paid by the Swellesley buzzword in an over-the-top press release that features the term “bespoke” no less than 4 times, along with “oasis,” “luxury,” “curated,” and “unparalleled sophistication.”

The kitchens is closed in the Hills

Architectural Kitchens in Wellesley Hills has closed its 310 Washington Street location (across from Clocktower Park). The high-end design resource, known for its custom craftsmanship and cabinetry, continues to maintain a robust online presence.

It is not known at this time if the 25-year-old business plans to open another storefront here in town or Beyond Wellesley.

Live music in Wellesley Square

Peter Conrad Lavenson, local guitarist/singer and frontman for The Wayland Daddios band, will perform soulful, high energy tunes from Frank Sinatra to Maroon 5.

DATE: Saturday, June 26

TIME: 12pm-2p,

LOCATION: Central Park (by the Wellesley Square Post Office).

Teal Tie Affair raises funds for Wellesley Theatre Project