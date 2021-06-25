Wellesley Business Buzz: Terrazza offers most sophisticated, curated, bespoke condo oasis ever; live music in Wellesley Square; Needham Bank adds loan officer; Vanguard Renewables taps CEO

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA business news:
Terrazza offers most sophisticated, curated, bespoke condo oasis ever!
The once proposed 95-unit 40B development dubbed Wellesley Crossing at Delanson Circle/Linden Street, across from the Wellesley Square commuter rail lot ,is now an emerging 35-unit complex called Terrazza. We mean TERRAZZA—not to be confused with fine arts and crafts shop called Terrazza that closed its Wellesley store in 2017.
That was the year, coincidentally, that the condo complex now called Terrazza (sorry, our “caps lock” key broke) started its path through Wellesley’s various approvals. By the end, Delanson Circle was no more, and 100 Linden St. rose from its ashes, providing new housing stock in the middle of town.
At a groundbreaking ceremony, “Wellesley townspeople were on hand to applaud this milestone for the town,” according to a press release. Just folks being folksy.
You can now sign up to get info on the priority list for more info about the project, which will stand 3 stories high and encompass 82,000 sq. ft . Terrazza will offer 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom condos ranging from 770 to 2,400 sq. ft., and is slated to open in spring of 2023.
Pricing hasn’t been disclosed, but the marketing pitch might give you a clue: The public relations team clearly was getting paid by the Swellesley buzzword in an over-the-top press release that features the term “bespoke” no less than 4 times, along with “oasis,” “luxury,” “curated,” and “unparalleled sophistication.”
The kitchens is closed in the Hills
Architectural Kitchens in Wellesley Hills has closed its 310 Washington Street location (across from Clocktower Park). The high-end design resource, known for its custom craftsmanship and cabinetry, continues to maintain a robust online presence.
It is not known at this time if the 25-year-old business plans to open another storefront here in town or Beyond Wellesley.
Live music in Wellesley Square
Peter Conrad Lavenson, local guitarist/singer and frontman for The Wayland Daddios band, will perform soulful, high energy tunes from Frank Sinatra to Maroon 5.
DATE: Saturday, June 26
TIME: 12pm-2p,
LOCATION: Central Park (by the Wellesley Square Post Office).
Teal Tie Affair raises funds for Wellesley Theatre Project
Generous theater lovers turned out in force for Wellesley Theatre Project‘s recent Teal Tie Affair Virtual Soirée fundraiser. During an evening filled with outstanding student performances, camaraderie, and fun, WTP surpassed its event goal reaching over $105,000 in donations. The proceeds will help WTP weather the effects of the pandemic, enhance classes and productions, and continue to offer tuition scholarships to those in need.
Needham Bank adds Residential Loan Officer
Matthew Chen has joined the Needham Bank Residential Lending team as vice president, residential loan officer. He will perform a range of residential lending functions with a particular focus on meeting the borrowing and deposit needs of the Chinese American community.
“I am looking forward to utilizing my Chinese language skills to help develop relationships with Chinese-speaking clients and
applicants. It is important to serve diverse communities, and my skills will be able to aid Needham Bank in this area,” Chen said.
Needham Bank maintains a Wellesley branch location at 485 Washington Street.
Vanguard Renewables taps new CEO
Vanguard Renewables, a Wellesley company that specializes in converting food and dairy waste into renewable energy, has named Joel Gay as its CEO. Founder John Hanselman vacates that role, and now serves as chief corporate development officer.
The company says it is aggressively expanding anaerobic digester projects across the country.
New CEO Gay had been president and CEO of a company called Energy Recovery.
Vanguard was founded in 2014.
