SPONSORED CONTENT: The Langham, Boston has reopened after two years of a top-to-bottom transformation, ushering in a new era of American warmth and comfort with a reverence for European elegance. Built in 1922 as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and located in the very heart of the city, The Langham is now the place to recommend to visiting guests who want to experience luxury, service, and tradition through a distinctly modern lens.

Think welcoming rooms decorated with a fresh and bright palette, along with innovative amenities (hello, Nespresso machines; Italian marble bathrooms with rainfall showers; and oversized windows that flood guest rooms with natural light). In addition, The Langham’s new collection of iconic artworks bestows the historic landmark with a feeling of grace and permanence.

But why should those from Beyond Wellesley have all the fun? Why not book one of The Langham’s 312 residentially-styled guest rooms and suites for a family getaway or a night on the town and enjoy five-star accommodations along with all that Boston has to offer? The North End, Boston Harbor, the Seaport District, Downtown Crossing, and Faneuil Hall are just a short walk away. A slightly longer walk (or car ride) will get you to Boston Common, Back Bay, Fenway Park, SoWa, and more. As part of its reopening celebration, guests will enjoy special access to many attractions, including Classic Harbor Line cruises and the Museum of Fine Arts.

If a never-to-be-forgotten celebration is what you have in mind, The Langham’s restoration has created glamorous spaces to make memories and celebrate the everyday.

Mark that college acceptance letter at Grana, The Langham’s new eclectic dining experience. Raise a glass and toast the latest professional accomplishment at The Fed, The Langham’s brand-new, street-level cocktail pub. And don’t forget to walk over the original Federal Reserve seal, still embedded in the terrazzo floor at Grana. We hear good fortune smiles on all who do.

The New Langham, New Experience offer

Booking now not only means you get a first look at The Langham’s lavish redesign, but it also gets you a deal that will make your stay all the sweeter. The New Langham, New Experience opening offer gets you a complimentary room upgrade upon arrival along with a host of other amenities like daily breakfast for two, daily valet parking, and early check-in/late check-out for stays now through the end of the year. Oh, and it also includes the can’t-miss Heritage tour of the hotel that takes guests through the building’s rich, hundred-year history as the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

The Langham, Boston

250 Franklin Street Boston, MA 02110

617-451-1900

[email protected]