Julia Child TV series being shot in Wellesley

A couple of Wellesley streets will be closed off on July 27 so that filming can take place for “Julia,” a new HBO series about the late Julia Child, “The French Chef.” (We’ll refrain from mentioning the specific streets here, but the police presence etc., will make it obvious if you pass by the day of.)

The HBO series has been in production in other area locations, including Framingham.

The series stars Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, and Bebe Neuwirth.

There’s been a fair amount of filming going on locally this summer, including at Elm Bank Reservation.