Wellesley Business Buzz: ‘Humble,’ ‘Elegant’ tenant on way to Linden Square; Nissan dealership to fill Volvo void

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

‘Humble,’ ‘Elegant’ tenant on way to Linden Square

Reps from Linden Square property manager Federal Realty presented plans at the most recent Wellesley Design Review Board meeting (see start of Wellesley Media recording) for proposed changes to the space currently occupied by California Pizza Kitchen.

Citing confidentiality agreements, the reps didn’t identify the tenants that would fill the space (including an extension), but did describe the larger tenant as seeking a look for that end of the building that would be “humble, modest,” and “elegant.” The tenant’s taste was also described as being “French inspired,” and the mockup of the proposed changes show an “end cap” at the end of the building that appears to feature hanging lights. Given the space is already outfitted with a kitchen, you could imagine something like a bakery or other food establishment sliding in.

Federal Realty has been chatting up flower shops, which they said would be a complementary tenant to the one next door.

The current clock above what’s now the California Pizza Kitchen entrance would go away under the proposed design.

Nissan dealership to fill Volvo void

The public has been curious about what might be moving in to 962 Worcester St., the former location of Volvo of Wellesley, which in 2019 moved west on Rte. 9 to become Bernardi Volvo Cars in Natick at 910 Worcester St. just a few minutes’ drive from the old site.

The site at 962 has been undergoing a roughly $3M renovation, and will be home to a new Bernadi Nissan dealership. The renovation is expected to be finished this fall, according to Bernardi Auto Group.

Wellesley’s Select Board approved the license for this business at its recent meeting.

Advertising index

We appreciate all of our advertising support. It helps cover the cost of running The Swellesley Report and providing an independent and community-focused news source for the town.

For information about advertising on The Swellesley Report, please email [email protected]

Support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.