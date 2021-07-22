Wellesley Business Buzz: Plans for ex-Gap space; paying Hedi’s a visit; vaccines a must for senior care workers

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Plans for ex-Gap space

Property manager Linear Retail’s team presented their vision for 74 Central St., the former Gap space in Wellesley Square, during this past week’s Design Review Board meeting (first presenter on Wellesley Media recording). The aim is to divvy the top floor in 3 and have another tenant on the bottom floor, but the property manager wants to stay flexible, and if a tenant wants 2 portions instead of 1, it’s open to that.

The hope is to hook a restaurant, and apparently several have been sniffing around, as a tenant at the corner. A terrace would support outdoor dining.

Discussion swirled around topics such as the modern design and whether it could support some rustic elements to sync up with homes on Cross Street. They lost me when they started yapping about “materiality” and architectural “dialogue.”

Hedi’s has opened in Wellesley Square

Hedi’s Furniture has opened its doors at 572 Washington St., the former home of J.Todd Gallery in Wellesley. Owner Mohamed Elelimy has filled the space with tasteful, high-end offerings including sofas, consoles, tables, lighting, and more. With the staff’s strong interior design roots, the business will likely become popular with both everyday shoppers and interior design professionals looking for the perfect pieces for their clients.

“The inventory is updated with new pieces coming in all the time to keep everything fresh,” Elelimy said.

Vaccines a must for employees at these Wellesley nursing and residential care facilities

The Sisters of Charity-Halifax campus in Wellesley, which encompasses Elizabeth Seton Residence and Marillac Residence, has announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Legacy Lifecare, which manages these facilities, has implemented this rule across its network of properties.

It was the first such provider in Massachusetts to do so.

The rules apply to all employees and volunteers, with religious and medial exemptions possible.

More than 75% of Legacy Lifecare’s 1,800 employees are vaccinated, according to the outfit.

Elizabeth Seton, like so many senior care locations, was hit hard by COVID-19.

