Wellesley COVID-19 update: Delta variant in town; about 200 more residents fully vaxxed

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has reared its head in Wellesley, with the town attributing 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 2 weeks to the highly contagious variant. Average daily incidence rate and percent of test positivity figures have risen over the past 2 weeks in Wellesley, reversing a longtime trend in the other direction.

The share of Wellesley’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has crept up from 64% to 65% over the past 2 weeks, according to weekly data released by the state. The biggest jump in newly fully vaccinated numbers is seen in the 12-15-year-old age range, up from 77% to 81%. This age group only became eligible for shots in May.

The percentage of fully vaccinated in other age groups in Wellesley is now just inching up.

Wellesley has more than 19,000 residents fully vaccinated, and the state is approaching 4.3 million people fully vaccinated against the disease.

Wellesley remains at 71% of its population with at least 1 dose.

Support Swellesley’s independent journalism efforts by contributing or advertising.