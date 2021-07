The Wellesley Fire and Rescue Department will hold a dive team training event at Morses Pond on Monday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 14. So don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and equipment in the area.

Training will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the left side of the Morses Pond beach and involve Cambridge and Natick dive teams and Wellesley Fire Boat personnel.

