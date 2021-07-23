Wellesley Police log: Social media blackmail reported; Nerf gunplay; fake Insta account causes grief

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week July 13-17:

On July 13, 2021 at 2:47 a.m. a male reporting party came to the police station to report he was being

blackmailed by an individual on a social media platform. He stated that he had been on social media

and an unknown female party began a conversation with him that led to the exchange of photographs. He stated the unknown party then threatened to send the photographs he sent to her to his friends and family if he didn’t pay money to her. He sent some money and then reported it to the police. Officer Fritts advised him not to send any additional money and that if he continued to send money they would continue to ask for more money. He asked for the screen names and email addresses of the unknown female party. A similar incident was reported on July 16, 2021. Both incidents are under investigation.

On July 13, 2021 at 10:42 a.m. Officer Hughes was dispatched to the Dana Hall School for a report of an elderly female party who appeared to be lost and confused. Officers located the female party and were able to make contact with a family member who came to the Dana Hall School.

On July 14, 2021 at 9:56 a.m. Officer Collins spoke with a female party who stated a solicitor came to her house around 8:00 p.m. the previous evening and convinced her to have her lawn sprayed for bugs. She stated the sales person requested a blank check to book the appointment and she felt uncomfortable that she had provided a blank check. She had contacted her bank and cancelled the check. At 12:07 p.m. the reporting party called the station and stated the company was there spraying her lawn. Officer Collins spoke with the technician who was able to provide him with the name of the sales person and a number for their customer service department. He contacted both who stated it was common practice for them to request a cancelled check if a customer did not wish to pay with a credit card. The sales person stated the reporting party handed her a blank check and she requested that she void the check. She stated the reporting party went back into her residence, got a pen and then voided the check before turning it over to her. They stated they would arrange for the cancelled check to be returned to the reporting party. Officer Collins advised the reporting party that the check had been voided and would be returned to her.

On July 14, 2021 at 11:01 a.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to the Whole Foods Parking Lot for a report of an individual who appeared to have a rifle sticking out of the window of the car. She stated there were two older make vehicles next two each other in the parking lot. The vehicles were gone when officers arrived. Officers checked the area and found two bright neon yellow balls that would be propelled from a “Nerf” type gun.

On July 17, 2021 at 1:29 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a reporting party regarding a fraudulent social media account that was created by an unknown individual posing as the reporting party. The reporting party has notified his friends and family that the social media account is fraudulent and not to follow it. They have also contacted Instagram to notify them of the fraudulent account but at this time it has not been closed or removed. Officer Kane advised them to continue to monitor the situation and contact him if the situation continues.

Note: Wellesley Police Department is catching up on its recent logs and will share them with us soon.