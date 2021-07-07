Wellesley Theatre Project to present Disney’s The Aristocats Kids July 9-10 outdoors

Wellesley Theatre Project will present, Disney’s The Aristocats KIDS on Friday, July 9 at 8pm and Saturday, July 10 at 2pm & 5pm. All performances will take place outdoors at Wellesley Community Center, 219 Washington St., in Wellesley.

Attendees are asked to bring a folding/lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Parking is located next door at the Wellesley Hills Church at 207 Washington St.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online at in advance, or at the door for $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Based on Disney’s 1970’s film of the same name, Disney’s The Aristocats KIDS features a swingin’ score including the favorites “The Aristocats,” “Scales and Arpeggios” and “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat.”

Featuring 24 students between six and twelve years old, cast members reside in Wellesley as well as neighboring communities including, Needham, Weston, Wayland, Natick, Newton, Winthrop, Chestnut Hill, Waltham, Boston, and New York.

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps.

Registration is now open for Summer Camps. Sessions include production camps geared for students between 2nd and 12th grade in addition to one week Theatre Arts camps for 2nd – 12th grade. The production camps are: Seussical, the Musical (Grades 2-12), Legally Blonde, the Musical (Grades 8-12).