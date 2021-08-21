Babson eyeing public access to fall arts programs

BabsonARTs has begun promoting a full slate of fall programs, from art exhibits to films, concerts, and unique puppet shows being held at its Sorenson Center and other venues on campus. You may have received a glossy brochure about these via snail mail.

Babson College hopes it will be able to welcome the wider public of Wellesley and beyond to its events by late September after all returning students have been vaccinated and the school has a good read on health data.

The first batch of events on its calendar will be restricted to students and staff. But Babson looks forward to welcoming the public to later events, such as the DLUX Puppets performance of Alice in Wonderland.

We’ll be listing some events as we learn about their availability, though check the BabsonARTS site for the latest info.

Recognizing its role as part of the Wellesley community in addition to its commitment to students and staff, Babson has taken a practical and community-oriented approach to campus access during the pandemic. It has safeguarded students and staff, but also allowed the town (voting, Wellesley High car parade starting place) and other organizations such as the Pan-Mass Challenge to use its facilities in a safe manner.

Babson reopened its campus to the public in late June, allowing the public to visit its outdoor spaces in light of the latest knowledge about COVID-19’s transmission.