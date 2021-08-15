Wellesley business spotlight: Studios Dance Academy on Linden Street

SPONSORED POST: Studios Dance Academy is now registering students for its fall 2021 programs. Dancers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to dance to the moon and reach for the stars in everything from mom and me classes, ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, acro, and lyrical, all the way up to audition-based mini, junior, and senior teams.

Coming September 11th: auditions for Studios Dance Academy’s annual performance of The Nutcracker. “Although dancers sometimes wonder if they could ‘make it’ into The Nutcracker, we encourage everyone with an interest to try out. If a dancer is excited about putting in the time and effort to be a part of this beautiful experience, we will find a place for them in the show,” says Director Miss Heatha.

Studios Dance Academy is a place for advanced students who want to take their love of dance to another level, or for those just starting out. Instructors make sure that every dancer has the opportunity to progress in technique and style. All it takes is a love of dance to become part of the Studios Dance Academy family.

Classes run Monday through Saturday, with options for early-release Wednesdays. Come visit Studios Dance Academy’s beautiful space on the second floor of 159 Linden Street. Easy parking is available on the Takara side of the building, and the entrance is on that side as well.

Studios Dance Academy

159 Linden Street

email: [email protected]

781-235-3638