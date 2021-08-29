Wellesley indoor mask mandate for municipal buildings starts Sept. 1

Don’t forget your mask if you’re 5 or older and plan to enter a Wellesley municipal building, be it Town Hall, the Tolles Parsons Center or police station, come Sept. 1, per the Board of Health and Select Board. It’s been clear that the Board of Health was headed in this direction based on recent public meetings.

Town employees must wear masks whenever engaging with the public indoors, and unvaccinated employees need to wear masks at all times when in municipal buildings.

There are some medical and other exceptions to these COVID-19-inspired rules.

The town, which will provide you with a mask if you forget one, will revisit its rules based on available data.

Wellesley Public Schools also start the year in mask mode for students and staff regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The schools will be limited visits by volunteers and others to start the school year, which begins Sept. 1.

Here are latest weekly Massachusetts Department of Public Health vaccination figures for Wellesley. The overall vaccination rate remains at 66% over the past week, with the percentage of 12-15-year-olds seeing the biggest increase, from 87% to 89%. Wellesley added 69 new fully vaccinated residents over the past week.

*It’s unclear why the Department of Public Health reports more individuals with at least one dose in the 50-64 age range than there are individuals in that age range…

