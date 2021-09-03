Happy Labor Day weekend, Wellesley. Here’s what’s closed on and around this upcoming Monday, September 6th federal holiday.
Schools —closed on Monday, September 6 and on Tuesday, September 7 for Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah observances.
The Recycling and Disposal Facility — closed Monday, September 6
Libraries — closed Saturday, September 4 – Monday, September 6
Town Hall and town offices — closed at noon on Friday, September 3 – Monday, September 6
Note: Town Hall summer hours end after Labor Day. Regular hours for the building are Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm. (Schedules vary by department, so check department webpages for the most up-to-date hours.)
Tolles Parsons Center — closed Monday, September 6 (also closed Saturday and Sunday, as usual)
Post offices — closed Monday, September 6
Banks — closed Monday, September 6
Liquor stores — open at owner’s discretion
MBTA — operating on a Sunday schedule. View all schedules here.
Bars, restaurants, retail — open, regular hours/owner’s discretion
