Happy Labor Day weekend, Wellesley—here’s what’s closed

Wellesley Town Hall, spring 2021
Happy Labor Day weekend, Wellesley. Here’s what’s closed on and around this upcoming Monday, September 6th federal holiday.

Schoolsclosed on Monday, September 6 and on Tuesday, September 7 for Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah observances. 

The Recycling and Disposal Facility — closed Monday, September 6

Libraries — closed Saturday, September 4 – Monday, September 6

Town Hall and town offices — closed at noon on Friday, September 3 – Monday, September 6
Note: Town Hall summer hours end after Labor Day. Regular hours for the building are Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm. (Schedules vary by department, so check department webpages for the most up-to-date hours.)

Tolles Parsons Center — closed Monday, September 6 (also closed Saturday and Sunday, as usual)

Post offices — closed Monday, September 6

Banks — closed Monday, September 6

Liquor stores — open at owner’s discretion

MBTA  — operating on a Sunday schedule. View all schedules here.

Bars, restaurants, retail — open, regular hours/owner’s discretion

