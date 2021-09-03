Happy Labor Day weekend, Wellesley. Here’s what’s closed on and around this upcoming Monday, September 6th federal holiday.

Schools —closed on Monday, September 6 and on Tuesday, September 7 for Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah observances.

The Recycling and Disposal Facility — closed Monday, September 6

Libraries — closed Saturday, September 4 – Monday, September 6

Town Hall and town offices — closed at noon on Friday, September 3 – Monday, September 6

Note: Town Hall summer hours end after Labor Day. Regular hours for the building are Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm. (Schedules vary by department, so check department webpages for the most up-to-date hours.)

Tolles Parsons Center — closed Monday, September 6 (also closed Saturday and Sunday, as usual)

Post offices — closed Monday, September 6

Banks — closed Monday, September 6

Liquor stores — open at owner’s discretion

MBTA — operating on a Sunday schedule. View all schedules here.

Bars, restaurants, retail — open, regular hours/owner’s discretion