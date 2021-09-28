Register now for Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Wonder Run

The 8th annual Wonder Run 5K & Kid’s Fun Run will take place on Sunday, October 3rd as part of Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend. Sponsored by the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, the Wonder Run will begin at 8am followed by the Kid’s Fun Run and activities led by Sensei Nicco at 9am at the Wellesley High School track.

In honor of all the heroes of the last year, the Wonder Run will be hero-themed so break out those capes or scrubs and support the WHJWC. Costumes are encouraged for all ages, and awards will be given out for the best costumes.

Pre-registration fee: $35 for adults, $15 for kids

Day-of registration fee: $40 for adults, $20 for kids

Stainless steel water bottles to be given out to the first 250 registrants. Please register at www.whjwc.org

EVENT: Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Wonder Run

DATE: Sunday, October 3, 2021

START TIME: 8am

LOCATION: Wellesley High School

Proceeds generated from the Wonder Run directly support community groups, scholarships for deserving local students, and grants to organizations and programs that provide education, enrichment and essential services to our local population.

About the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a group of women who work to make a meaningful difference in our community by raising money and giving time to help those in need. We create dynamic fundraising events that celebrate our community. With the money raised, we give scholarships to deserving high school students and fund programs that make a positive impact in the community, such as an anti-bullying campaign for middle school students. We give our time to help children with special needs, the elderly and families in crisis. We also volunteer with organizations that help address some of the biggest challenges facing our society: mental health, hunger, access to education, poverty and domestic violence. And along the way, lasting friendships are created while we work side-by-side. In a world where problems are complex and the news is often bad, we’re making a measurable difference where we can — right here at home.