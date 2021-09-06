Take the Wellesley Open Space & Recreation Plan Community Survey 2021

The purpose of the survey is to help the town as it updates the 2015 Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP).

The OSRP inventories current open space and recreation resources, identifies community needs, and outlines an action plan to meet those needs. It is updated every seven years to keep it current on existing conditions in Wellesley and ensures the Town remains eligible for grants available through the Commonwealth. The goals and objectives in this survey were developed through the previous Open Space Plan, and through the 2019 Unified Plan. Your input will help create action steps, and enable the numerous boards, departments and various stakeholders to confirm, adapt and prioritize their efforts on these objectives.