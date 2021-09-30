Wellesley Business Buzz: O’Toole Construction up and building; Sox’s Wally the Green Monster to swing by Linden Square

Wellesley resident builds new residential construction business

After 25 years of coast-to-coast, hands-on building experience, Wellesley resident John O’Toole has brought his expertise home with his new Wellesley-based residential construction business, O’Toole Builders. The Wentworth Institute of Technology graduate holds an Architectural Engineering degree, along with all the essential industry licenses, certifications, and insurances.

The company specializes in custom residential construction for all home improvement needs. John breaks home improvement needs into four categories: restoration, renovation, remodeling, or repair projects. So whether it’s a complete renovation; an update to a kitchen, bath, or other room; a remodel that includes structural changes; or simple repairs, O’Toole Builders can handle the job.

Wally the Green Monster, official mascot of the Boston Red Sox, will be on hand at Magic Beans in Linden Square, just outside the store under the overhang (for COVID safety) on Sunday, October 3, noon-1pm. Wally is bringing the Boston Red Sox World Series trophy with him, along with lots of fun Red Sox giveaways for kids like keychains, t-shirts, stickers, and more (quantities are limited). There will also be a raffle for a Red Sox- themed gift basket that includes a $25 Magic Beans gift card.

