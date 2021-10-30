CVS confirms plans to close Wellesley Square store

CVS has confirmed plans to close its longtime store at 65 Central St. in Wellesley Square come Nov. 27, just after Black Friday.

CVS has had a shop in the Square since at least the early 1980s, according to a review of old newspaper archives.

Here’s the statement CVS issued about the closing:

“We have made the difficult business decision to close the CVS Pharmacy store located at 65 Central St in Wellesley on November 27. The closure of this store is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees. In fact, every effort will be made to place them into comparable roles at other CVS locations nearby. All prescriptions will be seamlessly transferred to the CVS Pharmacy located at 25 Washington Street, ensuring that pharmacy customers continue to have uninterrupted access to service. Customers may also visit our other Wellesley locations on Linden St. and Washington St. for their prescription needs, or easily transfer prescriptions to a CVS location most convenient to them. We understand the disappointment of our closing store’s neighbors and customers. We are committed to the Wellesley area and will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our other stores nearby.”

CVS also has a Wellesley location on Rte. 9 east near Boston Sports Institute.

The Central Street location recently was among the many businesses locally posting a help wanted sign on its storefront.

We reached out to property manager Linear Retail to ask if there’s any word about what might fill the space. No word from them yet, though we hear something’s in the works.