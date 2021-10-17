US News & World Report 2021 elementary & middle school rankings: where Wellesley fits in

US News & World Report for years now has ranked and sorted the nation’s public high schools, based on how students perform on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well schools prepare students for college.

Now the media company has put out its first-ever rankings of K-8 public schools.

According to US & News Report’s website, “Scoring was almost entirely rooted in students’ performance on mathematics and reading/language arts State assessments.”

The Report sourced its data from numbers put out by the U.S. Department of Education from the 2018-2019 academic year, before COVID impacted education. Here’s a link to the methodology.

Wellesley elementary schools that cracked the top 40 in Massachusetts:

Fiske—15th

Hardy—25th

Sprague—33rd

Schofield—35th

Hunnewell came in at 60; Upham was 129th; and Bates was 99th.

1,104 Massachusetts public elementary schools were included in the rankings.

Ranked 1, 2, 3 in Massachusetts elementary schools

Martha Jones, Westwood,

Horace Mann, Melrose

Woodward Memorial, Southborough

Nearby rankings, elementary schools

Chickory, Dover, 7th

Loker, Wayland, 19th

Josiah Haynes, Sudbury, 26th

Woodland, Weston, 27th

Middle school rankings

Wellesley Middle School came in at 46th. Prince in Princeton, Boston Latin, and Heath in Chestnut Hill got the 1, 2, and 3 slots, respectively, out of the 527 Massachusetts public elementary schools that were included in the rankings.

Nearby, Pollard in Needham was ranked 8th; Charles E. Brown, Newton Centre was 14; and High Rock in Needham was 24.

Including “K” students kind of bothers us

We remember a casual conversation years ago with a kindergarten teacher on the subject of school rankings. “Well, there’s another reason I love teaching this age. They haven’t started ranking kindergarteners. Yet.”

Looks like “yet” has arrived.

We’re not sure where the best kindergarteners in all the land attend school. For now, US News & World keeps the elementary school comparisons on a state-by-state basis.