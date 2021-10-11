The Swellesley Report

Wellesley falls for October edition Boston Marathon

It took a while for Wellesley to wake up to the earlier-than-usual start time for Monday’s Boston Marathon, but once the crowd got going, participants where given a solid boost as they hit the halfway mark on the 26.2-mile course.

This included a less touch-feely Wellesley Scream Tunnel alongside the closed-off Wellesley College campus, where students emerged in big, loud numbers to cheer on runners along a stretch starting to flex its foliage.

We’ll add results for the top finishing participants from Wellesley when they become available.

