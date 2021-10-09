Wellesley Society of Artists fall show in person, online

The Wellesley Society of Artists fall juried show, featuring the work of 39 artists, runs through Jan. 3, 2022. All of the art can be viewed online and many pieces are on display at 1000 Highland Ave. in Needham (9am-4pm M-W, 9am-5pm T-F).

The juror for the show is Sarah Alexander, director of visual arts at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts and Core Artist Member at the Fountain Street Gallery in Boston. Alexander selected first, second and third place award winners as well as 4 honorable mentions.

First place winner is Maria Babb for her painting Just for Kicks, which boasts a realistic rendering of sneakers against an abstract background with bright colors.

Second place went to Fritz Kubitz for Cottage Street Autumn, described by the juror as the epitome of a crisp autumn day in New England with exquisite use of color, light and shadow. David Holt earned third place with Path to the Matterhorn.

Honorable mentions went to Mary Hunt for View From the Top, Joan Onofrey for Red Chair and the

Flamingo, Katherine Fast for Moseley, and Beverley Barnard for A Gloucester Sunset.

The public is invited to select the winner of the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at a later date.