Wellesley tradition Authors on Stage nixed for fall, organizers look to spring

Organizers of the Authors of Stage event, which twice a year unites authors and readers in Wellesley, have announced that they have decided not to hold a program this fall.

A virtual event was held in the spring to celebrate the program’s 40th anniversary.

But organizers are now looking ahead to next year.

“With the Wellesley campus still closed to the public, the Authors on Stage Committee has regretfully made the decision NOT to hold a program – either live or virtual – in Fall 2021. However, we are planning for Authors on Stage to return in some format in Spring 2022, and will provide further information as it unfolds next year.”

Below is a look back at authors who have taken part in Authors on Stage since 1981.

