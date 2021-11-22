Children’s room of Wellesley Free Library to lighten up

The children’s room of the Wellesley Free Library is temporarily closed for work on the serpentine wall, and to install additional lighting.

During the main branch’s reopening celebration earlier this month we noticed that despite the recent overhaul, sections of the renovated children’s area space were cast in shadow, mostly in the stacks over by the restroom and water fountain area. Patrons and staff noticed as well, and now work has begun to fix the problem.

Library staff hopes the work will be complete in early December.

While the lighting issues are addressed, children’s materials can be accessed in the Wakelin Room.