Wellesley community read: Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste

Wellesley has kicked off a community read of Isabel Wilkerson’s 2020 book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

Wellesley Public Schools’ Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the Wellesley Education Foundation, World of Wellesley, and Wellesley Free Library are among the organizations supporting this effort.

It’s time to start reading now, and you’ll have the opportunity to take part in various events between and March, when Wilkerson will participate in a webinar on March 10 with community members (registration opens in January).

Those taking part in the community read should commit to reading the book, and you can request a free copy. You can also sign up to facilitate a book club.

