Wellesley letter to the editor: vote yes for schools on Dec. 7th

One of the silver linings of the global pandemic was a surge in voter turnout in the 2020 election, in part because of the increases in vote-by-mail options. Research shows that voters who receive a ballot in the mail participate at a much higher rate than voting in person. Of the 17,461 registered voters in Wellesley, 15,559 voted in the 2020 presidential election. That is a record and especially encouraging since our local elections have traditionally had only 20-30% voter participation.

On December 7, 2021, Wellesley voters will have a chance to vote in a special election on an issue that is central to the future of our Town. Namely, our continued investment in infrastructure for our children’s education. In the 10 years that Wellesley has been studying, debating, and planning how to replace the deteriorating Hardy, Hunnewell, and Upham schools, our neighbors in Newton have built three new schools. For anyone who has had the chance to tour Hardy or Hunnewell, there is no denying both schools are in desperate need of a YES vote. It’s time to vote YES and get shovels in the ground for our new schools.

A vote YES benefits all of Wellesley and signals the most important values of our community. A vote YES is an investment in the continued excellence of our schools. A vote YES provides the best resources to our very youngest children impacted by coronavirus lockdowns and closures. A vote YES enables our town and school leadership to turn their attention to other projects and opportunities.

If you are a registered voter, you hopefully received a postcard in the mail last week to request a ballot to vote early by mail. Sign the postcard and mail, scan/email, or drop it at Town Hall and you will receive a ballot in mid-November. You must return your ballot by December 7 via mail (add postage) or drop it at Town Hall. https://wellesleyma.gov/247/ Vote-By-Mail-Ballot

If you have a college student coming home for Thanksgiving, help them to request their ballot and vote over Thanksgiving break.

If you are not registered to vote in Wellesley, you must register by November 17, 2021, either online or at Town Hall.

Alternatively, there is still the opportunity to vote in person on December 7, 2021. But as the saying goes, “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today!” Get your ballot Register to vote . Join me in voting YES for Hardy and Hunnewell.

Joe Hickson

298 Weston Road TMM Precinct C