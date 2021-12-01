‘Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There’ in Wellesley Dec. 3-5

Wellesley Theatre Project presents Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There on Friday, Dec. 3 and 4 at 7pm and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2pm. All performances will take place at the Wellesley Theatre Project Studio Theatre at The Wellesley Community Center, 219 Washington St.Wellesley Hills.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online, or at the door for $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Masking and proof of vaccination are required for admission to performances, or–for attendees unable to be vaccinated–proof of negative test within 72 hours will be required.

The play, adapted by Rosemary Nursey-Bray, finds Alice, on a sleepy afternoon, playing chess when she enters the looking glass into a world of strange back-to-front magic. Stepping through the mirror, she meets kings and queens of her chess set. The world inside the glass is marked out as a chess board, across which she must travel as a pawn. She meets talking flowers, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, sees Humpty Dumpty, meets the Mad Hatter and the March Hare, and witnesses the furious battle between the Lion and the Unicorn fighting for the crown. The gentle White Knight rescues her from the cruel Red Knight, as she is able to reach the eighth square and become queen. Or is it all a dream?

The play features a cast of 12 students between the ages of 12-17.

Other upcoming Wellesley Theatre Project performances include You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown Dec. 17-19, and Best of Broadway Jr. Revue, Dec. 18 & 19 at Babson College’s Sorenson Center for the Arts. Tickets are available at http:// wellesleytheatreproject.org.