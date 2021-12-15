Wellesley Police log: Alleged OUIs; Sink & wheelbarrow go missing; car & home break-ins

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of Nov. 8-21:

Arrests

On November 11, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Weston Road at Turner Road for a report of a driver falling asleep who was unable to maintain their lane of travel. The motor vehicle was observed by officers in the area of the Wellesley Gardens. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle it took a sharp turn into the driveway of the Wellesley Gardens and struck a fence. The operator then attempted to back up nearly striking the officer’s vehicle that had pulled in behind him. Officers spoke with the operator and detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. While speaking with him, the officers noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. When he exited his vehicle he was unsteady on his feet and braced himself by holding the side of the vehicle. He was unable to successfully pass these tests. The vehicle had also struck a fence along Weston Road. The driver was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On November 17, 2021 at 10:45 p.m. Officer Shore was on patrol on Barton Road when he observed a male party. Officer Shore was aware of an active default warrant issued by the Dedham District Court for motor vehicle related charges for him. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

On November 19, 2021 at 10:38 p.m. Officer Collins was dispatched to Washington Street at Woodlawn Ave for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival he observed two vehicles with significant damage. Officer Collins spoke with the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash. While speaking with one driver, Officer Collins noticed that he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. The driver was unable to successfully complete these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On November 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a car dealership on Worcester Street for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle was located at another dealership with front end damage. The reporting party stated that it was last observed on their property on November 4th or 5th. The officer responded to the 2nd dealership and observed that the vehicle’s two front tires were flat and it had damage to front driver side bumper. The incident is under investigation.

On November 8, 2021 at 2:24 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a car dealership on Worcester Street for a report of a stolen dealer license plate. The reporting party stated that the dealer plate was last used on October 28th. The dealer plate was entered into the statewide database as a stolen license plate.

On November 9, 2021 at 2:03 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who works at a financial institution in Wellesley. The reporting party stated he had received a threatening email from the family member of a customer. The customer resides out of state and threatened to physically harm the reporting party. The reporting party had notified the police department where he resides and wanted to make the Wellesley Police Department aware of the threats in case they continue or escalate.

On November 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated overnight he received messages from an unknown party on the social media platform Kik threatening to share a nude photo of him with all of his social media contacts. The male party stated the unknown female party had forwarded a nude photo of a male party and screen shots of the reporting party’s contacts. The unknown party directed the reporting party to purchase numerous gift cards so the photo would not be sent to his contacts. The officer advised the reporting party not to purchase the gift cards or to have any further communication with the unknown party.

On November 11, 2021 at 11:59 a.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party about a fraud incident. The reporting party stated that when she received her October bank statement she noticed there had been two remote withdrawals from her account on October 20th totaling $55,450. The reporting party stated she contacted her bank and was provided with the name of the financial institution the funds were transferred to and then contacted them. They provided her with additional information regarding the two fraudulent transactions. The reporting party went to her bank in person to speak with a bank employee and learned that there had been 12 withdrawals, totaling over $490,000 made between October 20th and November 10th. The incident is under investigation.

On November 12, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated his vehicle had been broken into while parked on Cliff Road. The passenger side window the vehicle had been broken and a cooler that was inside had been taken. There are no suspects.

On November 13, 2021 at 6:10 a.m. an officer spoke to a resident from Fife Road about a suspicious party that was in their backyard at 5:50 a.m. The reporting party stated that they exited their home and heard leaves crunching in the backyard. The reporting party walked towards the backyard, which caused a motion sensor light to illuminate, and then saw a male party in the woods behind the residence. The reporting party walked towards the unknown male party who then left the property towards Dunedin Road. The reporting party was advised to contact the police department if they observe anything suspicious in the future.

On November 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated a large sink that was being stored outside the residence in the back yard had been taken from the property. She stated the sink was valued at approximately $750. The officer checked with the neighbors who did not see anything suspicious. There are no suspects.

On November 18, 2021 at 12:31 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who stated he received invoices from AT&T for purchases he had not made. He stated the invoices indicated that there was a balance owed of $843.98 for an iPhone 11 which had been purchased on August 13th and a balance owed of $1,492.97 for an Apple iPad Pro that had been purchased on August 16th. He contacted AT&T and explained he had not opened an account or made the purchases. After they investigated the purchases they advised him that he would not be responsible for the charges. There are no suspects.

On November 20, 2021 at 2:20 a.m. Officer Lucenta was conducting security checks and observed a motor vehicle in the parking lot of the Boston Sports Institute. She spoke with the juvenile male operator who had an open container of alcohol and was smoking marijuana. The male party admitted he had consumed alcohol. When asked if he had any more marijuana in the vehicle handed Officer Lucenta a bag with a green vegetable-like item believed to be marijuana. Officer Lucenta made contact with the juvenile’s parent who came and brought the juvenile home. The juvenile will be summonsed to Dedham Juvenile Court for Trespassing and Minor Possessing or Transporting Alcohol.

On November 20, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. an officer spoke to an employee from a business on Washington Street. The reporting party stated that when the store closed they noticed a wheel barrel that had been displayed outside for sale was missing. Upon reviewing their store security camera footage they found that an unknown male party walked away with the wheel barrel at 3:15 p.m. The officer checked with other businesses in the area to see if any additional security camera footage was available. The incident is under investigation.

On November 21, 2021 Officer Mankavech was dispatched to Edgewater Drive for a report of a past breaking and entering. There were several home burglaries in the Edgewater Drive and River Glen Road neighborhood that appear to have occurred during the night from Saturday, November 20, to Sunday,

November 21, 2021. Homes were entered via unlocked doors. Items were removed and stolen from the homes while the residents were present. The residents were unaware that anyone was in the house until they discovered the missing items the following morning. In one case, a vacant house slated for demolition, was also broken into. Forced entry was made into that dwelling. The incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mike Mankavech at 781-235-1212 or via email at [email protected].

The Wellesley Police Department would like to remind residents with the upcoming Holidays, to take common sense precautions to keep your home, vehicle, and family safe. Please lock all of the doors to your home, especially if you are traveling. Setting your home alarms and calling the police department to report suspicious activity is also important.

Locking car doors, both your own and your visiting guests, will prevent most theft. The department continues to see cars being broken into (most recently on Carver Road) and stolen from surrounding towns. Many of these car burglaries and car thefts are as a result of the car being unlocked with the keys left inside.