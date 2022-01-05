Dr. Cardillo-Backoff to lead Human Relations Service in Wellesley

Dr. Connie Cardillo-Backoff has been appointed executive director of the Human Relations Service, a non-profit mental health agency serving families and children in Wellesley, Weston, and Wayland.

Cardillo-Backoff succeeds Dr. Mark Kline, who retired in May 2021 after more than 30 years with the outfit (See also: “Outgoing director calls mental health problems in area ‘systemic and institutional’)

Cardillo-Backoff earned her Ed.D. from Regis College and has worked in the fields of mental health and education for 29 years. Her work includes community mental and behavioral health expansion opportunities, professional development and training, and community engagement and social justice initiatives. She also has experience in research and development, as well as data and statistical analysis.

