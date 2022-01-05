The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Dr. Cardillo-Backoff to lead Human Relations Service in Wellesley

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Connie Cardillo-Backoff has been appointed executive director of the Human Relations Service, a non-profit mental health agency serving families and children in Wellesley, Weston, and Wayland.

Dr. Cardillo-Backoff
Dr. Cardillo-Backoff (photo by Barry Braunstein Photography)

Cardillo-Backoff succeeds Dr. Mark Kline, who retired in May 2021 after more than 30 years with the outfit (See also: “Outgoing director calls mental health problems in area ‘systemic and institutional’)

Cardillo-Backoff earned her Ed.D. from Regis College and has worked in the fields of mental health and education for 29 years. Her work includes community mental and behavioral health expansion opportunities, professional development and training, and community engagement and social justice initiatives. She also has experience in research and development, as well as data and statistical analysis.

More: Attending to Wellesley’s mental health during COVID-19 crisis

print
Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Dedham Country Day School
Wellesley Lacrosse
StretchMed, Wellesley