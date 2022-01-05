Town of Wellesley round-up: election 2022, updated voting info, census, dog licenses

Town of Wellesley updates:

Nomination Papers for March 2, 2021 town-wide election

The deadline to obtain nomination papers for Town Wide office is Friday, January 7, 2022, at 5pm. Signatures of fifty voters registered in the Town are required (any precinct). Papers must be returned to the Town Clerk for certification no later than Tuesday January 11, 2022, at 5pm.

The deadline to obtain nomination papers for Town Meeting Member is Friday, January 21, 2022, at 5 p.m. Ten signatures of registered voters from the precinct are required. The nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk’s Office for certification no later than Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 5pm.

Offices for the March 1, 2022 Town Election are:

Call the Town Clerk’s office for additional information (781-431-1019 ext 2252).

Update on voting by mail

At this time, Vote by Mail (no excuses) is no longer available.

Absentee ballots continue to be available. To qualify for an absentee ballot, you must:

Be away from Wellesley on Election Day; or

Have a disability that keeps you from voting at your polling place; or

Have a religious belief that prevents you from voting at your polling place on Election day; or

Are taking precautions relating to COVID-19 considered to be a physical disability.

If eligible for a by-mail absentee ballot, request one using the Absentee Ballot Application

Annual Town Census

All residential addresses should have received the 2022 Annual Town Census. All households are required to return the census document as soon as possible, even if no changes are necessary.

Dog licensing

The Town Clerk’s office is reminding pet owners to renew annual dog licenses.

Renew your dog license through the online Viewpoint Cloud system. You will receive an email with a direct link from [email protected]

Paper renewal applications may be returned to Town Hall by mail or dropped off in the Town Hall payments drop box off (on the Washington Street side). Please include a self addressed stamped envelope.

Due to COVID-19, there are no walk-in dog license registrations. Licenses must be renewed annually from January 1st though March 31st to avoid a fine. Each dog requires a separate application. Contact the Town Clerk’s office with questions.